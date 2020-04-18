|
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, George A MacMillan, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 90. George was born in Regina, SK to Allan and Mabel MacMillan and later moved to Ancaster. He met his future wife, Margaret, on a blind date. They married in Strabane in 1960 and had three children, Allan (Gloria, Stuart, Jake), David (Julie, Reagan, Rachel, Thomas and Ryan) and Marcia (Dave, Zachary). Driven by a strong sense of community, George served on Ancaster Town Council, joined Rotary and ran a successful business, Gamac Photo Centre. Quiet and warm, his passions were family, photography, politics, his collies and the music of the Glen Miller Band. Margaret was his favourite dance partner. He died peacefully in London, Ontario. He is survived by his wife and family. A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances permit. Dad, we love you.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020