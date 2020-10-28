Loving and beloved husband of Mary Ann Simpson (nee Turville), partner in every respect for over 65 years. Proud loving and supportive father and father-in law of Nancy (Roy), Janet (Cyril), Bruce (Cathy). Proud Pepe to Wilfrid, Edouard and Isabelle McIntyre, Clare and Mitch Simpson, and Georgia Greenwood. Proud son of the late Thomas Hamilton Simpson and Georgina (nee Clare), and dear son-in-law of the late Frank and Reta Turville. Brother and Partner in legal practice of the late Joseph Benjamin (2007) (Helen, 1998) (Connie). Proud brother-in- law of Nancy Bongard (Ian, 2015) and Bill Turville (Sharon). Uncle of Rob Bongard, Trish and John Bongard Godfrey, David and Gwynneth Simpson, and John and Toni Simpson. Patriarch of a host of wonderful and much-loved cousins spread across Canada and the US. George graduated from Hillfield Strathallan, McMaster and Osgoode in 1954, and then became a partner with the firm now known as SimpsonWigle Law for over 50 years. He practiced adversarial law against many respected and admired colleagues and friends and he loved his work. George wished to acknowledge and express his gratitude for the many friends, relatives and colleagues especially his beloved MA who have walked with him and enriched his journey through life; singing, dancing, whistling, drinking, praying, cooking, serving, litigating, Out of the Cold, woodworking and watching the sun go down over the years in Southampton. God bless them. By daily example he taught authenticity, integrity, the importance of family and friends and community involvement. His was a life of giving. George's joie de vivre, tremendous curiosity, intense enthusiasm and support for activities of all his family are renowned. He inspired with his grace and strength and taught us the power of love. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home (485 Brant Street, BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Royal Botanical Gardens, Hamilton Out of the Cold, or Doctors Without Borders. www.smithsfh.com