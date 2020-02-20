|
Passed away with family by his side at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents James and Nellie Crawley. Loving and devoted husband of Susanne "Susie" Crawley (nee Roberts) for 44 years. Dear brother-in-law of Grace Roberts and Joan Marratto (Paul). George will be fondly remembered by niece April Marratto (Peter Anderson) and their daughter Taylor and niece Beth Windeler (David) and their son Declan. George will also be dearly missed by cousin Sue MacArthur (Kevin) and their children Kyle, Cody and Conal, as well as many other extended family and friends. George worked for over 35 years at CIBC and in his retirement was an active crossing guard for the City of Burlington. He was also passionate about music. George played trumpet for 51 years with the Lincoln & Welland Regimental Band in St. Catharines, where he also served as Director of Music. Through his music he also played with the Waterloo Police Band for 19 years, as well as many others. As per his wishes, a visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Compass Point Bible Church (1500 Kerns Road, Burlington), on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow. Private Cremation and Interment will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of George to the Diabetes Association or to Compass Point Bible Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020