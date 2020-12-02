In his 88th year, the result of natural causes, son of the late Alex and Evgenia (Jennie) Korz, who fled White Russia (Belarus) to escape Soviet totalitarianism. Husband of the late Susan Korz (nee Andrewes, d. 2016). Survived by his son Father Geoffrey and his wife Linda (nee Lee), beloved grandfather to Sophia and Magdalena. Brother to Doris Stojcic and her husband Janko. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Visitation will take place from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Thursday, December 3rd at Cresmount Funeral Home, Fennell Chapel, Hamilton, with Memorial Prayers for the Departed at 8pm. Visitors must call ahead (905-387-2111) for a time for visitation. Funeral will take place at 1pm on Friday, December 4th at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Barton Street East. Since capacity is limited, those wishing to attend the funeral must call ahead (905-387-2111). Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Donations in George's memory to All Saints of North America Orthodox Church through CanadaHelps.org
would be appreciated by the family.