1/1
George Anastos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on August 29, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 70 years to Vaso. Loving father to Jim (Marilyn), Lisa Simeonidis (Louie) and Martha Mignano (Rick). Cherished Papou to Victoria (Graham), George, John (Raffaella), Patty, Nicole (Adam), Stephanie and Makayla and great grandfather to Jaxson, Easton, Alexia, Samantha, Arianna, Logan and Eva. Survived by his sister Elizabeth Photopoulos. He will be dearly missed by all his extended family and many friends. A special thank you to his caregivers from VON, Linda and Lesley for their care, support and comfort while he was home. The family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head St. on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. On line condolences can be made at, www.cresmountfennellchapel.com In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Interment
Mt. Hamilton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved