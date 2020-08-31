George Anastos

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on August 29, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 70 years to Vaso. Loving father to Jim (Marilyn), Lisa Simeonidis (Louie) and Martha Mignano (Rick). Cherished Papou to Victoria (Graham), George, John (Raffaella), Patty, Nicole (Adam), Stephanie and Makayla and great grandfather to Jaxson, Easton, Alexia, Samantha, Arianna, Logan and Eva. Survived by his sister Elizabeth Photopoulos. He will be dearly missed by all his extended family and many friends. A special thank you to his caregivers from VON, Linda and Lesley for their care, support and comfort while he was home. The family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head St. on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. On line condolences can be made at, www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff.