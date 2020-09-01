1/1
George Andreas MOUSKOS
Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his wife, Yiannoulla (nee Savvas), of Panagra, Cyprus, of 55 years. Children Savvas (Wendy), Helen (Lawrence), Antonios (Andrea), and many grandchildren. George was born on June 3, 1945, in Nikitari, Cyprus. After emigrating to Canada with his family in 1974 George became a well respected mason, finding much success in running his own construction company and continuing to work even up to two weeks before his death. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at Juravinski Hospital for the excellent care and comfort they provided, especially Dr. Solomon. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Wednesday, September 2nd from 5-8 p.m. with Prayers at 6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 233 East 15th St., Hamilton, on Thursday, September 3rd at 11 a.m. A private family interment will follow. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
