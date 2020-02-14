|
After a courageous battle, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 George Hunter passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on the farm he worked for many years, in the same room where his beloved wife Merne passed away four years earlier. Beloved husband of the late Edith "Merne" (nee Hamilton) for 60 years. Loving father of Karen (Bruce) McKnight, Brenda (Robert) Labrie, and Judy (Dave) Farmer. Proud grandfather of Heather, Luke, Leeann, Brian, April, Jacob and Rachel, great-grandfather of nine, and predeceased by his great-grandson Tyson. Dear brother of Sharon Saberton (John). George was a hard-working farmer, with a great sense of humour, and he will be remembered by many relatives and friends. We've known tougher men, but we can't remember when. Visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, where the Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place, and his family will lay George to rest with his wife Merne at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Donations to the Rockton Lions Club Service Dog Program would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020