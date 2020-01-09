|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Arnone surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in his 85th year. Beloved husband of 60 years to Ludmila. Loving father of Cita, Patricia, and Charles. Dear grandfather of Evan, Dean, Julia, Nicholas, Blaize, Lucas, and Lee. Loving brother of Rosie, Heather, Mary, Valerie, and Doug. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Amelia, and brothers and sisters, Shirley, James, Billy, and Clifford. George had a great love for his family especially his grandchildren who he spent much time with. He loved sports and played on and coached many teams. George has been a well known saxophone player that played in countless bands over many years and was the founder and leader of the George Arnone Big Band, where he played until his retirement two years ago. He will be forever remembered for his kindness, generosity and caring nature. He will be dearly missed by so many especially his family that loved him dearly. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, January 10th from 5-9 p.m. Prayers will be said on Friday. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m. Entombment to take place at Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Foundation or a would be appreciated by the family. On-line Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com