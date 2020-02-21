|
|
At the age of 92 and greatly loved, George was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Gwen. He was born to loving parents Florence Violet Hughes and Albert George Coles on December 14th, 1927 in Newport, Wales. Survived by brother Alan, predeceased by siblings Gloria, Mary and John. Although he lived through the hard times of the Great Depression and WWII, George had a wonderful boyhood swimming in the river and tramping through the woods. He began working at age 14, and with his father away in the Merchant Navy, George often shouldered the responsibilities of the man of the house. He served in the RAF as a motorcycle courier and then in the British peace keeping forces in Palestine. After marrying in 1955, George and Gwen moved to Canada in 1964, building a house in Cayuga. In his work George traveled to South America, the Caribbean and all over Ontario to utilize his skills as a specialist welder. He enjoyed travel, art, classical music and books. He struck up countless conversations with strangers and would stop to speak to the homeless, leaving them with money and a handshake. He was a wonderful example of a generous and kind hearted man and will be greatly missed by granddaughters Amanda and Olivia and his daughter Janet and her husband Alex. In his final journey, George and his family were blessed by the care and compassion of the wonderful staff at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020