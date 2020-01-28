Home

George CONDON

On Saturday, January 25, 2020 the Lord called to himself his child George Condon at the age of 57. Loving husband of Sue-Ann for 23 years. George was a strong man of faith, and is now in the presence of his Saviour, Jesus Christ. He will be missed by those who love him - his family, friends and church family at Cornerstone Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton, where the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020
