George DRAPER

George passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 leaving his wife Gerry of 62 years, son David (Bonnie), daughter Allison (Drew), three grandchildren, Kyle (Erika), Stephanie and Steven (Melissa) along with two great- grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie. George retired in 1991 from Dofasco after 35 years of service and enjoyed many years of golfing, bowling, fishing, woodworking, gardening and many vacations. George also was a volunteer driver for the CCAS for 15 years. A devoted husband and Father. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and gentle manner by his many friends with whom he shared his life. Thanks to Dr. A. Kapoor and staff during the 6 years of visits to St. Joseph's hospital. Special thanks to Dr. A. Alipio for his compassionate care and all the home care people who looked after him. Thanks to our friend Gail for the support she has provided for the family. Private cremation has taken place, no formal service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donation in memory of George to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.