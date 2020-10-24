George DUFFY

Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Loved husband of Laura (nee Palango) for 71 years. Father of Nancy, Mike, Joe, the late Pete and the late Mary Jo. Father-in-law of Sandra, Casey and Deb. Much loved grandfather of Brad & Andrea, Bryan & Laura, Alicia & Brent, Ericka & Jonathan, Tyson & Katrina, Spencer, Lauren, Scott (predeceased), Katie & Ben, Sarah & Chris, Lyndsey and Joey. Will also be missed by his 15 great-grandchildren. George is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Ernie, Vince and sister-in-law Josie Palango. He was passionate about baseball, as a Coach and Umpire and Fan and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Memorial Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.