George Edward Arnett


1933 - 2020
George Edward Arnett Obituary
1933-2020 Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years. Loving and devoted father to Janice (Jim), Robert (Lise), Michael (Carmelle), Leonard (Laura), and George (Pauline). Loving and proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 8+ great-grandchildren. George is survived by many nieces and nephews, and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. George was a long-time employee of Ball Packaging in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020
