Passed away in Port Dover on March 13, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Lois Hare. Cherished father of Cindy and son-in-law Peter Cherubini. Proud Grandpa of Quincy and Devin. Brother of Jean, David (predeceased), Peggy, Charlie and Colin (predeceased). As per Ed's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover 519-583-1530. www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca Sweet Dreams, Mr. Wonderful
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020