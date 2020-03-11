Home

1938 - 2020 After a lengthy illness and courageous battle, George passed away on March 3, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital. He was predeceased by his son William and parents Lawrence McAuley and Margaret Hand and 4 brothers and 2 sisters, David, Andy, Nick and Joe, Mary Giacomelli and Gert Gold. Dear husband to Muriel for 62 years. Father to George (Melanie), Nick (Sherry), Tom and John Wayne. He will be missed by his grandchildren Tiffany, Daniel, Andrew, Meghan, Thomas and Tosh, and 2 great-grandbabies Lillianne and Aqalia. George retired from Dofasco in 2003 and was an active member of the RHL; Veterans club for 44 years. The family wish to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. As per George's request there will be no service. A Celebration of life will be held April 4 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The RHLI Veterans Club, 1353 Barton St. E. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
