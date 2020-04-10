|
|
George Frederick Pastor After a brief illness, passed away suddenly and peacefully, at Westmount Gardens Nursing Home in London, Ontario on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be sadly missed by his son Tracy. Survived by his brother Frank and family, as well as many good friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beverley Pastor, sister Audrey and Jack Sadlick, sister-in-law Judy Pastor, and sister-in-law Shirley Crichton and her daughter Linda. George was a great father and friend. He served for 33 years with the City of Hamilton Fire Department. A special thanks to good friends Gord Newton, Peter, Rick Rodgers, and others for their support during these tough times. Tracy would like to thank all his co-workers at the Ministry of Transportation for their tremendous support. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced going forward. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020