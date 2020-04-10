Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for George Pastor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Frederick Pastor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Frederick Pastor Obituary
George Frederick Pastor After a brief illness, passed away suddenly and peacefully, at Westmount Gardens Nursing Home in London, Ontario on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be sadly missed by his son Tracy. Survived by his brother Frank and family, as well as many good friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beverley Pastor, sister Audrey and Jack Sadlick, sister-in-law Judy Pastor, and sister-in-law Shirley Crichton and her daughter Linda. George was a great father and friend. He served for 33 years with the City of Hamilton Fire Department. A special thanks to good friends Gord Newton, Peter, Rick Rodgers, and others for their support during these tough times. Tracy would like to thank all his co-workers at the Ministry of Transportation for their tremendous support. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced going forward. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -