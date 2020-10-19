1/
George HATZIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Eleni. Dear father of Les Hatzis (Cleo). Sadly missed by granddaughter Eleni. Will also be remembered by many other family members and friends. A special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa for all the love and care they showed to George . A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head Street, Hamilton). Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery (7732 Mavis Road, Brampton)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Interment
Meadowvale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON Robinson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved