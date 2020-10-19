George HATZIS

Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Eleni. Dear father of Les Hatzis (Cleo). Sadly missed by granddaughter Eleni. Will also be remembered by many other family members and friends. A special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa for all the love and care they showed to George . A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head Street, Hamilton). Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery (7732 Mavis Road, Brampton)