It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the family of George Hugh Samuel announce his passing, on Saturday, May 16th, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Karen for almost 62 years. Loving father to Laurie, Chris (Ed) and Elaine (Brian). Dear grandpa to Ashley (Billy), Christine, Laura Nicole, Jessica, Luke, Riley and Aaron and great-grandpa to Alexander, Mason and baby Cardwell. George will be remembered by his sister Cathy, nieces and nephews Ron, Angela, Sharon, Cindy, Julie and Michael. George's career spanned almost 40 years at the TH&B/CPR railway. He was a voracious reader and cruciverbalist and will be greatly missed for his exceptional memory of family events. We would like to thank the staff of the Juravinski Hospital CICU for their compassionate care and kindness. If desired donations may be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation or the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA. In accordance with his wishes a private cremation has taken place.