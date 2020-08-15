George INCZE

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that George passed away in his 86th year at Juravinski Hospital on August 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eva for 58 years, cherished father of Linda and husband Jerry Leo and dear papa of Daniel and Vanessa. Predeceased by his parents and seven siblings in Hungary. He will be greatly missed by his sister Julia (Balogh), many nieces and nephews, and his wife's families in Hungary. Brother-in-law to Peter Meszaros, special uncle to Judith (Torok), and Katalin Pehl, and godfather to Otto Mako, Jason Szakacsi, Jennifer Meszaros and Laura (Smith). The family would like to express special thanks to the Hardy, McCahill-Harrison, Turik, and Leo families for their continued loving support, and to the staff at Macassa Lodge for George's care over the years. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405). Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery took place on August 12, 2020. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca