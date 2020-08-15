1/1
George INCZE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that George passed away in his 86th year at Juravinski Hospital on August 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eva for 58 years, cherished father of Linda and husband Jerry Leo and dear papa of Daniel and Vanessa. Predeceased by his parents and seven siblings in Hungary. He will be greatly missed by his sister Julia (Balogh), many nieces and nephews, and his wife's families in Hungary. Brother-in-law to Peter Meszaros, special uncle to Judith (Torok), and Katalin Pehl, and godfather to Otto Mako, Jason Szakacsi, Jennifer Meszaros and Laura (Smith). The family would like to express special thanks to the Hardy, McCahill-Harrison, Turik, and Leo families for their continued loving support, and to the staff at Macassa Lodge for George's care over the years. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405). Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery took place on August 12, 2020. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved