Passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario in his 78th year after an aggressive battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 52 years to Patricia and devoted father of Robert, Jennifer and Ted. Loving Gramps of four wonderful grandchildren, Finnegan, Skye, Owen, and Charles. Predeceased by his father Karl and his mother Mirdza. George was a 40-year employee of the Bank of Montreal and a longtime member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington. George selflessly dedicated himself to his family. He fiercely advocated the importance of honesty, integrity and the hard work necessary to fulfill one's potential. Accordingly, he was very proud of his family and their accomplishments. Patricia was the Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at McMaster University before her retirement. Robert (Melanie) is Sr. Director of Platform and Software Engineering in Silicon Valley. Jennifer is a Deputy Attorney General in the Natural Resources Law Section of the State of California's Department of Justice. Ted (Jenny) is a commercial litigation lawyer and partner on Bay Street in Toronto. He is survived by his brother Peter, his sister-in-law Darlene Perry, her husband Wayne and their children Joel (Paige) and Todd (Samantha), as well as his brother-in-law Alex Husick, wife Cathy and their daughter Lisa (Adam). Visitation to be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1299 Brant Street, Burlington on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020