A beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and uncle, George (Djuro) Kunic passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario in the early hours of July 4, 2020, at the age of 88. George had been in declining health after a catastrophic collision, the innocent victim of a police chase gone wrong, 10 years ago. Having suffered a brain injury as well as considerable physical injuries, the last years of his life were difficult, but his tenacious spirit enabled him to survive well past his original prognosis. George will be greatly missed by his wife, Zorka; his children, Danny and his wife, Glenda, and Helen and her husband, Boyd; his grandchildren Bryn and her partner, Harrison, and Ashra. He will also be missed by his extended family in Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia, and by his many friends and neighbours in Hamilton. George was born in Buric Selo, Yugoslavia. He left in 1957, making his way to Austria as a refugee until his immigration to Canada where the Serbian community welcomed him and helped him to get settled. George married Zorka, who immigrated to Canada to marry him, in 1962. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on July 14th. They welcomed their two children in 1963 and 1966. George worked at International Harvester (later named Case International) for over three decades before his retirement. He enjoyed northern Ontario and took great joy in fishing. Many family vacations revolved around trips up north where George fished, enjoyed the peaceful wilderness, and time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the beach and various conservation areas around Hamilton. Although only permitted to attend school until the 6th grade, George was a passionate life-long and self-taught learner; whether it was learning English, how to fix things around the house (no job was too big and no instruction manual required), reading complicated histories, works by his favourite author, Leo Tolstoy, or discovering authors his children introduced him to, George was always up for a challenge. Although George took little interest in 21st century technology, he very much enjoyed his e-reader and his well-thumbed dictionary was always handy. He took great delight in his grandchildren always at the ready for any babysitting either in Kingston or at his home in Hamilton when the kids were young, and he enjoyed watching them play hockey or soccer, and attending dance recitals and choir concerts. He was very proud of his children and their families and took many photos that he had on display throughout his and Zorka's home. George was most happy when his family was around him and would always offer to have them move in and stay. His grandchildren will miss their Deda. George was also a well loved and devoted member of the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Hamilton. He served on the church executive for many years as recording secretary, treasurer, and president, and he taught at their Serbian school. His many hours of service to the church were deeply appreciated by the clergy and congregation. George was very proud of his heritage and instilled a love of the old country in his children. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. A private funeral will be held for family and close friends at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home in Hamilton as required by the pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Brain Injury Association (Charitable Organization Number 141049759 RR0001). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca