July 15, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital after suffering a stroke at home. Survived by his wife Amelia Louise Frederick (nee Zeller), his four daughters - Pamela (Wayne), Marie, Linda (John), and Dianne (Gilles); and by his two grandchildren Amelia and Peter-Nicholas. Son of the late George and Francis, brother of the late Gerry Frederick. George and Amelia met at their Lutheran Church Youth Group and married in 1950. After his graduations from London and Guelph universities they moved to Ottawa in 1954 where he began his career with the federal government doing animal research at the Experimental Farm. In 1966/67 he moved his family to Cambridge, England, for a research exchange program between England and Canada. Shortly after returning George transferred to Health and Welfare where he remained until his retirement. George was just two months short of celebrating his 90th birthday and his 70th wedding anniversary. George will be remembered always for many things, but the family trips with his young children to England and the continent, and our camping adventures across Canada will always be among the best memories. A private service will take place graveside at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Civic Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers a donation to either the Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada be much appreciated.



