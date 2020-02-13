Home

1927-2019 With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of George on November 18, 2019 at 92 years of age. Devoted husband of Debra, father of Michael (Paula), George, Ted, Kerry and Kelly. Grandfather to Jason, Kirsten and Ciara. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life at the Royal Canadian Legion, at Upper Wentworth and Limeridge, in the upstairs hall on Saturday, February 15th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to A.A.R.F. Animal Rescue, or to the animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
