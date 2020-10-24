1/1
George Miminas
Peacefully, surrounded by family in his 82nd year. Devoted husband of Olympia for 55 years, loving father of John, Steve and Kiki (Paul Borsc). Proud grandfather of George, Tommy, Philip and Michael and best friend of Freddie. Predeceased by his parents Ioannis and Grammatiki of Nea Koutali, Limnos, Greece. George is survived by his siblings Patra Kouskoussis (Nick), Nick (Stella), Tony (Despina) and Evdokia Psarakis (Angelo). Beloved cousin and favourite uncle of many nieces and nephews in both Canada, Greece and beyond. George was a proud member of the Hamilton Greek community and along with his wife and family, owned and operated the Greek Corner Store & Bakery for 23 years. Many thanks to his team of doctors at General and Juravinski Hospital, particularly Dr. Leber at the Cancer Centre, Angela and the nurses at the Out Patient Blood Transfusion Unit at Juravinski. Visitation will be held at Robinson Chapel—Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27 5-8 p.m. Please contact funeral home to reserve a time to attend (905-522-2496) Funeral service at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, October 28 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Panagia Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
