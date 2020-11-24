1/1
George Richard Oldfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 in his 80th year at the Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington, Ontario at 7:50 a.m. George was the beloved husband of Myrna; loving dad of Tracy, Tammy and Tricia as well as son-in-laws Alan, Tony and Joey, respectively; cherished grampa to Sarina, Alex, Dylan, Dawson and Taylor; dear brother of Shirley and her husband Doug; loving brother-in-law of the late Keith Livingston and his wife Lois and the late Charles and Joan Wagner. He is also remembered as a dear uncle to Michelle, Dean, Allen, Cheryl, Laura, Stacey, Brent and Melaney. The family will share virtual visits throughout the day on Tuesday, December 1st at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well as a final visitation at 4:30 p.m. immediately followed by a virtual ceremony at 5 p.m. Links for the visitations will be shared via a facebook event. If you do not have access to facebook, please request a link from one of the immediate family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved