Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 in his 80th year at the Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington, Ontario at 7:50 a.m. George was the beloved husband of Myrna; loving dad of Tracy, Tammy and Tricia as well as son-in-laws Alan, Tony and Joey, respectively; cherished grampa to Sarina, Alex, Dylan, Dawson and Taylor; dear brother of Shirley and her husband Doug; loving brother-in-law of the late Keith Livingston and his wife Lois and the late Charles and Joan Wagner. He is also remembered as a dear uncle to Michelle, Dean, Allen, Cheryl, Laura, Stacey, Brent and Melaney. The family will share virtual visits throughout the day on Tuesday, December 1st at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well as a final visitation at 4:30 p.m. immediately followed by a virtual ceremony at 5 p.m. Links for the visitations will be shared via a facebook event. If you do not have access to facebook, please request a link from one of the immediate family members.



