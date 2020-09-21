It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of George Roy Chrysler on September 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by loving parents George Sr. and Hilda, and brother-in-law Ernie Hollo. Much loved husband of Mary (nee Hollo). Beloved father of Nancy Barker (nee Chrysler) (Keith Barker Sr. deceased), and Gary. Best grandfather of Trevor (Amanda), Andreah (Kirk), and Keith Jr. (Tammie). Great-grandfather of Madison, Keira and Trevor James. Brother of Bill (Ja), Bob (deceased) (Norma), Don (Dorothy). Nephew of Aunt Hellen Allum, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 23rd at Saint Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Ancaster.



