1/
George Roy Chrysler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of George Roy Chrysler on September 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Predeceased by loving parents George Sr. and Hilda, and brother-in-law Ernie Hollo. Much loved husband of Mary (nee Hollo). Beloved father of Nancy Barker (nee Chrysler) (Keith Barker Sr. deceased), and Gary. Best grandfather of Trevor (Amanda), Andreah (Kirk), and Keith Jr. (Tammie). Great-grandfather of Madison, Keira and Trevor James. Brother of Bill (Ja), Bob (deceased) (Norma), Don (Dorothy). Nephew of Aunt Hellen Allum, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 23rd at Saint Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Parish beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Ancaster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved