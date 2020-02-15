|
|
It is with great sadness that Joycelyn and family announce the sudden passing of George on February 13, 2020. Loving father to Kim Gonci (Kevin), Garcia Smith, Melissa Smith-Thomas, Sarah Fletcher and Alexis Fletcher. He was a proud "Pops" and "Pappa" to Christian, Cameron, Kyle, Colin, Daxson, Olivia, Zariah, Zyasia, Jah Jah, Dolphi, Nini, Lala and Benjamin. He will be fondly remembered by Daisy Fletcher, his siblings, all his extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21st at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020