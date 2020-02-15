Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Smitty" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Smitty" Smith Obituary
It is with great sadness that Joycelyn and family announce the sudden passing of George on February 13, 2020. Loving father to Kim Gonci (Kevin), Garcia Smith, Melissa Smith-Thomas, Sarah Fletcher and Alexis Fletcher. He was a proud "Pops" and "Pappa" to Christian, Cameron, Kyle, Colin, Daxson, Olivia, Zariah, Zyasia, Jah Jah, Dolphi, Nini, Lala and Benjamin. He will be fondly remembered by Daisy Fletcher, his siblings, all his extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21st at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -