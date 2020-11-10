It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Spence, beloved husband of Bonnie for 53 years, cherished father of Shane (Sarah) and loved grandfather of Colin, Robbie and Abbie. George is survived by his brothers Bob (Trudy) and David (Doreen) and his many adored nieces and nephews. You lived for those you loved, You will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved you in return. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. A. Kapoor and Dr. C. Claise, with a special thanks to Judith Flarity, RN for her compassion and professional teaching, which helped sustain George on his journey, as well as the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nephrology Unit for their care and support. Cremation will be taking place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store