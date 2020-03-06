|
George Spero passed peacefully at his home in Bancroft February 25, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his partner of 20 years Mary Clare, sons George Jr (predeceased, Michelle), Jimmy, Donald, Jonathan (Jane) and daughters Amy (Ryan), Jamie (John), Margaret Anne (predeceased), granddaughter Hailey, beloved son of Connie (deceased) and Keith Kuntz and brother to John (deceased) (Marilyn), Cameron (Margaret), Cindy (Brian), Kathy (Ron) and Colleen (Graham). George worked at Dofasco for 25 years. He was an avid horticulturalist. "I never really questioned why I ride, it's as basic as breathing. Live to ride, ride to live!". A special thank you to The Bancroft Family Health Team. Special thanks to Dr. Griffin, Nurse Marie and Steve. Donations to North Hastings Hospice are appreciated. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private gathering for family and friends.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020