George TSIFLIKIOTIS

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George on Friday, August 21, 2020, in his 79th year, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Maria, loving father of Aliki (Greg), and Kostas (Daphne). Cherished grandfather to Theodore (Dana), George and Justine. George is survived by his loving mother Aphroditi, brother Argirios (Catherine), brother-in-law Anastasios (Mary) and he is predeceased by his father Kostas, father-in-law Thomas, mother-in-law Thomai and sister-in-law Ourania. He leaves behind many other family and friends throughout Canada, the U.S., Australia and Greece. George will be remembered as a passionate businessman, operating European Textiles with his family since 1979. A special thank you is extended to the doctors and staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassion and care. Visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ROBINSON CHAPEL, King St. E.at Wellington, Hamilton (905-522-2496) on Monday, August 24th from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church, 233 East 15th Street, Hamilton on Tuesday August 25th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Due to COVID procedures mandated by the government, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and service. www.dbrobinson.com