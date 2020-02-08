|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving husband and father on February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. George leaves behind his wife of 67 years Olga (nee Boruk), son George/Geordie (Marie), son Mark (Kathy), and daughter Kathryn Fenton (Steve). Missed by grandchildren Natalie, Stephanie, and Kelsey Wozny, Andrea Schweyer (Jesse), Paula Falk (Michael) and Daniel Fenton. He was adored, Great papa to Lincoln, Paisley, Hudson, Summer, Grace, Audrey and Evelyn. He is survived by his brother and friend Walter Kibzey and his dear sister Elsie Tryuda. George was born in Garland, Manitoba and raised in Bienfait, Saskatchewan. Postwar, he happily followed his friends and family to Ontario. He married Ollie and raised a family of his own in Stoney Creek. He was a 30-year employee of Stelco, 29-year employee at Battlefield International and a member of Stoney Creek United Church. George was a steadfast friend to the natural world and loving caretaker to the birds, butterflies and frogs. Our family gives special thanks to the emergency department, nursing staff and internal medicine team on CTU Central at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. We will be celebrating his life at the Powerhouse Restaurant in Stoney Creek on February 22nd at 12 Noon. Please join us as we bid "farewell" to The King of the Air.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020