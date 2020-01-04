Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia DEMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia DEMAS

Add a Memory
Georgia DEMAS Obituary
At Albright Manor on Friday, January 3, 2020, Georgia Demas (nee Vassilakos) passed away peacefully in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Elias (Louis) Demas (1978). Loving mother of Carol Dremetsikas and her husband Bill. Cherished grandmother of Daphni Dremetsikas (Melissa), Elias Dremetsikas (Brenda), and Georgina Dremetsikas, and great grandmother of Vasilios Leo Dremetsikas. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Tuesday, January 7th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. with Prayers at 8:00 p.m. The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10 a.m. for the Divine Liturgy which will be celebrated at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 585 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Wednesday, January 8th at 11 a.m. Interment Smithville United Church Cemetery, Smithville. Memorial donations to Agios Haralambos Greek Community Centre, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, or the West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -