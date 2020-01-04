|
At Albright Manor on Friday, January 3, 2020, Georgia Demas (nee Vassilakos) passed away peacefully in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Elias (Louis) Demas (1978). Loving mother of Carol Dremetsikas and her husband Bill. Cherished grandmother of Daphni Dremetsikas (Melissa), Elias Dremetsikas (Brenda), and Georgina Dremetsikas, and great grandmother of Vasilios Leo Dremetsikas. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Tuesday, January 7th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. with Prayers at 8:00 p.m. The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10 a.m. for the Divine Liturgy which will be celebrated at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 585 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Wednesday, January 8th at 11 a.m. Interment Smithville United Church Cemetery, Smithville. Memorial donations to Agios Haralambos Greek Community Centre, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, or the West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com