Georgina Alberta Harris
Georgina passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Jacobs Place, St. Jacobs, on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Georgina was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, "Bing" in 2012. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life for immediate family only will take place at Calvary United Church, St. Jacobs on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Anyone wishing to attend the service online may e-mail Ron Harris at traceyronharris@sympatico.ca for the link to join the celebration by ZOOM technology. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
