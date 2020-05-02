Peacefully, passed away at Idlewyld Manor on May 1, 2020 in her 102nd year. Predeceased by her husband Donald. Loving mother of Jean (John) Crawshaw and Ellen (Douglas) McFarlane. Devoted grandmother of Jasmine, Janelle, Matthew, Ryan and Shane. Georgina was a longtime member of Laidlaw United Church and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Many thanks to all the staff at Idlewyld Manor for the excellent care provided to Mom. A private graveside service will take place. For those who wish, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.