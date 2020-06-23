It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina McPhail peacefully at home with family by her side on June 21, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of 57 years to Pat McPhail. Adored mother of James and Jennifer (Tim). Loving grandmother of Nicole (Mark), Brandon and Taylor. Cherished great-grandmother of Aubree and Reid. She will be deeply missed by her brothers William and Robin (Sue), Aunt Rhoda and Cousin Dawn. Georgina graduated from Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 and later on received her Bachelors of Nursing from Athabasca University in 2006. She belonged to the Amateur Wine Makers of Hamilton for 45 years and also volunteered at the Hamilton War Plane Heritage Museum for 10 years. Keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Georgina's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.