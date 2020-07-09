It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina Stinson on July 6, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (1981). Loving mother to Carolyn McKellar (Ian) and Kim Long (Allan). Cherished Gram to Alex (Kelta), Andrew, Mitchell (Leigh-Ann), Jackie and Joanne. Adored Great-Gram to Adia, Kian and Adalynn. Georgina will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Georgina's memory. Keeping with Georgina's wishes cremation has taken place and private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com