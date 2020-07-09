1/1
Georgina May STINSON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina Stinson on July 6, 2020 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (1981). Loving mother to Carolyn McKellar (Ian) and Kim Long (Allan). Cherished Gram to Alex (Kelta), Andrew, Mitchell (Leigh-Ann), Jackie and Joanne. Adored Great-Gram to Adia, Kian and Adalynn. Georgina will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Georgina's memory. Keeping with Georgina's wishes cremation has taken place and private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
