Rene passed away January 16 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Predeceased by her loving husband George of years. She leaves sons Kenneth and Keith, grandsons Brett, Kevin and Craig, great grand kids, Ezra, Ella, Theo, Ben and Jules. Rene loved her family, her bridge games and her 5 o'clock Old Fashioned's but not necessarily in that order. She loved a good laugh and a good kibitz and she will be greatly missed. The family extends it's heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at St Joseph's Villa for their care and respect.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020