It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Georgina on January 21, 2020, in her 63rd year. Gina was predeceased by her husband James Brian and will be truly missed by her son Brian Michael. Dear sister of the late Garth (Helma), Gail (Bob), Bonnie (the late Dave), Wayne (the late Donna), Lynne (the late Ted), Sharon (Bill), Anita (the late Jim), LouAnn (Jack). Predeceased by her parents George and Lucy Geyer. She will be forever missed by her many nieces and nephews. Gina was a beautiful person inside and out, always kind to everyone she met. Her creativity and talent with a paint brush brought her many hours of peaceful enjoyment. Her strong will and determination gave her the strength to fight the biggest battle of her life. A thank you goes out to the staff of St. Joe's Hospital who always took care of her with great dignity and respect. A special thank you to Dr. Hambly, Andrea and his respiratory team as they were always there for Gina. At Gina's request, a family celebration of life will be held in her honour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on her behalf to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020