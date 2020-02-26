Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Bruce "Gerry" Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Bruce "Gerry" Powell Obituary
Powell, Gerald 'Gerry' Bruce Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, while surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandy. Loving father to Tracey and Tom Robinson, and Greg and Lisa Powell. Dear Brother to Jane Powell. Proud Pop to Logan, Taylor, Mason and Jennie. Brother-in-law to Nan and Garth Dodman, Kathy and John MacKinnon, and Mary Bird. Gerry was a partner and operator at Arlington Crane for over 30 years. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and always made time for their sports and 'tours.' Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Garden Lane Cemetery. Reception will follow at Carlisle United Church. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the ICU staff of Joseph Brant Hospital. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -