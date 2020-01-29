|
Gerry passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by loving wife Barbara Anne Norman (nee Burwell) with whom he shared 67 years of marriage until her passing in October 2019. Devoted father of Suzanne Sills (Malcolm), Judi Gunby and Paul Norman. Proud grandfather of Katie Lamarre (Bruno), Matt Gunby (Fiona Mullin), Lisa Farquharson (Kevin), and Stephen Sills. Cherished great-grandfather of Riley, Rowan and Merrill. Dear brother of the late Douglas Norman (late Bernice) and Edward Norman (Nancy). Gerry started at Rheem Canada as a clerk at the age of 19 and retired as Secretary-Treasurer at age 64. He was a key figure in the expansion of Rheem into the US. Gerry was an avid golfer (he said duffer) who valued the friendships that lasted well past the 18th hole. He drove for the Red Cross for 20 years, was a member of multiple bridge groups, enjoyed the fellowship of the Ginger Group and Cooking Class at St Christopher's and spent many early mornings with the mall walkers at Burlington Centre. He will be lovingly remembered for his 'Dad' jokes and puns, but most of all his unending energy and gentle kindness. A Service of Remembrance will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church (622 Guelph Line, Burlington), on Friday, January 31, 2020, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m. Reception to immediately follow at the church. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerry to the , Kidney Foundation or St. Christopher's Anglican Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020