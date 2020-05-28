Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Hazel of 60 years in 2017. Loving father of Dean (Marilyn) and Blair (Ruth). Proud grandfather of Sara, Ryan, Bailey, Brooke and Cameron, and great-grandfather of Isabella. Gerry will also be fondly remembered by his sister Ellen (Bob). In keeping with Gerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.