1/
Gerald F.X. (Gerry) McAULIFFE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 81, peacefully at home in Burlington surrounded by family following a valiant fight against several cancers. Dearly loved and now missed by Bonnie, his wife and soulmate of 58 years and his children, Michael, Christopher (Susan) and Shawna. His greatest joy was as "Poppa" to granddaughters Lauren and Natalie French and as "Papa" to Azlan and Kinza McAuliffe. His extended family included the Wilkins, Boyd and Groom families. Born as a twin on Friday, January 13, 1939 along with his brother Brian. He is survived by his sister, Sister Angela McAuliffe (IBVM), brothers Kieran, Denis, Sean, Patrick, Conor and their respective partners. Predeceased by brother Terence. While he lacked any formal education, he became an award-winning investigative journalist in print, television and radio. Particularly passionate about investigating injustices and exposing police misconduct, his writing and reporting provoked many public inquiries and policy changes. He was wonderfully supported over the past few years by excellent medical teams in Hamilton led by Dr. Labib Abouzahr, Dr. Clive Davis and Dr. Tracey McCarty. Heartfelt support also came from his church families, especially at Our Saviour The Redeemer Church, Stoney Creek with Rev. Bahman Kalantari and his wife Tricia. In accordance with the times, no public service is planned. it was Gerry's parting wish that in his memory and in lieu of donations you perform acts of kindness and caring towards others and those in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved