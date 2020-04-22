Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald HAMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" HAMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" HAMPSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald "Jerry" Hampson. He passed away Friday April 17, 2020, in his 81st year at Pine Villa Care Centre, Stoney Creek. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Christine (nee Levesque). Dearest and devoted father to Michael and Twyla (Andre'). Jerry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent over 60 years in his walk of faith with Jehovah. Cremation with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -