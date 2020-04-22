|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald "Jerry" Hampson. He passed away Friday April 17, 2020, in his 81st year at Pine Villa Care Centre, Stoney Creek. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Christine (nee Levesque). Dearest and devoted father to Michael and Twyla (Andre'). Jerry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent over 60 years in his walk of faith with Jehovah. Cremation with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020