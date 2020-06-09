Morrison, Gerald John Patrick. Patrick, of Hamilton passed away on May 30, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving husband of the late Eileen Marie for 49 years. Father to sons, Michael (Melissa) and Dan. Cherished Grandfather to Brayden. Older brother to Robert and sister Sharon. Patrick was born and raised in Hamilton and worked at Dofasco for 36 years before retiring in 1990. He will be sadly missed, especially for his quick wit and sense of humour. Many thanks to the staff at Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Patrick the past 18 months. Due to current restrictions, no service will take place at this time. A service will be announced and held at a future date. To sign a book of condolences please visit www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 9, 2020.