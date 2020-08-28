Gerald McGhee

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Gerald was the best husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, and friend; and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Carla, their daughters Anjalee (Dr. Ryan Renn), and Kaila. He will be deeply missed by his brother William McGhee, sister-in-law Marilyn, niece Crystal and nephew Robert McGhee. Also survived by brother-in-laws Del (Lynda) Verna, Tito (Tammi) Verna, sister-in-law Antonella (Steve) Osbourne, mother and father-in-law Nicola and Lucia Verna, and many other nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his best friends Craig, Susan, Paul Zuk, Ernie, Colleen, Adam Addezi, Alicia and Adam McMullen. Gerald met Carla in high school 43 years ago and have been married 36 wonderful years. He was the lead singer of the band Brighton Rock, they spent 10 years together recording albums and touring the world. He will be sadly missed by his Brighton Rock brothers; Mark Cavarzan, John Rogers, Stevie Skreebs, and Greg Frazer. In addition to his career as a front man he also built an empire with his teams at Isotope Music Canada, Isotope Music U.K. and Precision Record Pressing. Gerald had a lot of business associates many of whom became good friends. He will be sadly missed by friends and family in England, Portugal, Holland, America and Japan. Gerald's other passions were family, friends, cars, golf and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, none of these passions compared to the adoration he had for his daughters, Anjalee and Kaila. Gerald will be truly missed by those who had the honour of knowing, and having him in their lives. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Amy Montour, Jeanette Armstrong R.N. and all of the V.O.N's who took such good care of our beloved Gerald. At Gerald's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. If so desired, donations to Steadman Hospice Brantford would be appreciated by the family. Please feel free to leave condolences online at www.baygardens.ca
Your three girls will forever keep you safe in our hearts and live life to the fullest just as you did, always with you on our minds and in our hearts.