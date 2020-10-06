With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Gerald Osman Mitton on September 29, at the age of 93. Predeceased by his wife Marion and son Gary. He is survived by his son Glenn (Kaye) and daughter lori (Greg), as well as his grandchildren Allison, Krista (Shaheer), Bradley and Patricia. He will also be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers. He lived a full and happy life. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a future private service will be held.



