After a brief illness, Dad passed away at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine, as well as his brother William (Shirley), and his sister and brother-in-law Jean and Bruce Gillies. Left to mourn this loss are his daughters Barbara (Joseph), Margaret (David) and Nancy (Alvin), as well as granddaughters Robin (Justin), Kate (James), Stephanie (Adam) and Sophia (Jordan), and great-grandchildren Ali and Ben. Jerry was a life-long singer. He and Lorraine met singing in the choir at All Saints, Hamilton and he continued to add his beautiful tenor voice to the choirs of St. Augustine's and St. Michael's Anglican Churches as well as the Geritol Follies, the Sackville Seniors' Choir and the Masonic Lodge Choir. Dad experienced life with a positive attitude and unfailing good humour and he faced the recent pandemic restrictions in his assisted living facility in a similar way. We are grateful to the staff at The Wellington for keeping him, and other residents, safe during the lock down. We are also grateful for the compassionate palliative care he received from the staff of Juravinski Hospital. A private family service will take place Sunday with interment at a later date. Donations, if so desired, can be directed to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com