With great sadness and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our Jerry on Friday, September 25, 2020, a kind hearted man. Beloved husband to Alma Robinson. Jerry is remembered by his step-sons Martin (Dianne) Rombout and Robert (Janine) Rombout; Grandpa Jerry to Joshua, Justin, Jake and Kyle. Dear brother to Judy and Garry Buttenham, Tom (predeceased) and his wife Debbie, Marlene and Tom Eden (both predeceased), Jackie and Herald (predeceased) Nicholson, Terry and Kevin Burtt, Colleen and Richard Charron, Gary and Christine, Margie and Clint and Don and Joanne. Jerry will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. with a Private Family Service (Live stream available) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed with interment at Garden Lane Cemetery, Flamborough. Due to COVID-19 anyone wishing to attend the visitation will need to register ahead of time with the 'SignUp' through Jerry's Tribute Wall through the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. If desired, donations towards Mental Health organizations or programs would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall, register to attend visitation and find the live stream link for the service at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com