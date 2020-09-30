1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our Jerry on Friday, September 25, 2020, a kind hearted man. Beloved husband to Alma Robinson. Jerry is remembered by his step-sons Martin (Dianne) Rombout and Robert (Janine) Rombout; Grandpa Jerry to Joshua, Justin, Jake and Kyle. Dear brother to Judy and Garry Buttenham, Tom (predeceased) and his wife Debbie, Marlene and Tom Eden (both predeceased), Jackie and Herald (predeceased) Nicholson, Terry and Kevin Burtt, Colleen and Richard Charron, Gary and Christine, Margie and Clint and Don and Joanne. Jerry will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. with a Private Family Service (Live stream available) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed with interment at Garden Lane Cemetery, Flamborough. Due to COVID-19 anyone wishing to attend the visitation will need to register ahead of time with the 'SignUp' through Jerry's Tribute Wall through the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. If desired, donations towards Mental Health organizations or programs would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall, register to attend visitation and find the live stream link for the service at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved