Passed away peacefully in his 87th year on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Hamilton. He was a devoted husband to his wife Leila of 41 years and will be lovingly missed by his children Christine, Diane, Nancy (deceased), Michael (Kara) and Laura (Jake) as well as his seven grand-children. Gerry retired from Vincor Canada after 38 years of service as a store manager. His family fondly remembers him as a crossword expert, movie buff, euchre fanatic, avid bowler, self-taught musician and a life-long fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Argonauts. He was an eager reader of history and had a skilled hand with calligraphy that made all his greeting cards extra special. Gerry enjoyed many years vacationing with family at Shamrock Lodge and Sauble Beach. Thank you to the nursing staff from Bayshore Home Care and an exceptional thanks to all the staff from Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their care and compassion during his final journey. Donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.