Gerry left us on April 13 and is now at peace. Cherished husband of Gisele and the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Kelly Anderson (Doug Thurston) and Paul. Beloved son of the late Thomas and the late Marjorie. Loving brother of Dennis (Fran), Richard (Susan), Judith Coote and Mary Anderson (Nick). Wonderful stepfather of Kelly Walker-Sloggett (Doug) and Jeffery Walker (Lena). Gerry had 5 grandchildren; Kevin, Shawn, Benjamin, Kira and Sarah, 4 step-grandchildren; Ashley, Craig, Jessica and Jaclyn; 1 step-great-granddaughter Blayke. He had a large extended family of many cousins, nieces and nephews and also a wide circle of life long friends. Gerry will be sorely missed for his beautiful smile and his positive attitude toward everyone. His favourite saying was always "So far, so Good!" We wish to thank the staff at Anson Place Nursing Home for the compassionate and dedicated care they gave Gerry at the home in his final days. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020